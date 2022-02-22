-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

