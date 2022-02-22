$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

