$0.16 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 191,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rayonier by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.54 on Friday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

