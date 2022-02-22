$0.21 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 547,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,243. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

