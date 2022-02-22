$0.44 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,247. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

