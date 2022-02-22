-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.49). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after buying an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,506. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

