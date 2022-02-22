$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

