$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.05. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after purchasing an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,201,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,041. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

