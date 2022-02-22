$1.37 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.40. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

VZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 927,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 206,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 164,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.