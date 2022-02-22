$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. State Street reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 2,762,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in State Street by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.