$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. State Street reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 2,762,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in State Street by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.