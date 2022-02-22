$10.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce sales of $10.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.45 billion. Nucor posted sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $40.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

