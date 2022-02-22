10,801 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

STL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

