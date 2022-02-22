109,737 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $80.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.