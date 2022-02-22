$11.27 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post $11.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,756. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

