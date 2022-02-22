111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 111 were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in 111 by 47.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 45.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 65.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 111 in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. 111, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 343.33% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $519.33 million for the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

