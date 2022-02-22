$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $117.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.48 million and the highest is $117.88 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of RM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. 48,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,465. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. The firm has a market cap of $528.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Regional Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Regional Management by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

