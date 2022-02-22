12,060 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.
EVgo Profile
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO).
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.