12,060 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

EVgo Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

