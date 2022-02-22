$14.25 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce sales of $14.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.29 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 525,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

