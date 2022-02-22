15,007 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.