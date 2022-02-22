15,007 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

