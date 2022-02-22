$2.52 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.80. 769,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.