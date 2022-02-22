$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will announce $20.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $25.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 434,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,932. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile
Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.