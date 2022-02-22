$20.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will announce $20.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.20 million to $25.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 434,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,932. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

