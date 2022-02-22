209,715 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 209,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 73,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 7,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,624. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

