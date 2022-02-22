2,723 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

