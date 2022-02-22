2,960 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

