29,800 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $343,189,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $53,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

HUN opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

