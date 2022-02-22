317 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.18 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.