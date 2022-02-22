32,028 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $330,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

CNM stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Core & Main Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

