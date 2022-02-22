32,028 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $330,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNM stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. Core & Main Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.