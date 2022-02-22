3,786 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,572 shares of company stock worth $4,118,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

