4,243 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

