4,415 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

