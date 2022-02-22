4,914 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

