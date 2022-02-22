499 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

LHX stock opened at $217.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

