$510.28 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce sales of $510.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.80 million and the lowest is $498.13 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

