5,101 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.61. 13,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,206. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

