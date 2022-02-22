$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.48 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 221,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

