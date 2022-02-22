$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.48 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 221,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.