5,664 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.31. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

