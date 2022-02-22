65,380 Shares in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 3.74% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECS. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 36,197.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03.

