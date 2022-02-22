680 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

