$773.88 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $773.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $745.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.70. 1,669,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

