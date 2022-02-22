$794.72 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post sales of $794.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $829.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $768.30 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $97.79. 1,409,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.