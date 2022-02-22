$796.07 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report sales of $796.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $792.60 million and the highest is $800.34 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.16. 2,266,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

