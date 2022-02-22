7,977 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

FND opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

