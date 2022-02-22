8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. 8X8 comprises 7.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of 8X8 worth $318,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,437 shares of company stock worth $1,533,840. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

