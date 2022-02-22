955 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.96. 715,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,246,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

