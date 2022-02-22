97,300 Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,368,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

