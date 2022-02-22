99,322 Shares in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GreenBox POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08.
In other GreenBox POS news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GreenBox POS Company Profile
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
