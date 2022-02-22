Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

