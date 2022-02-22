Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on March 21st

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:AAS opened at GBX 269.79 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,166.80. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a 12-month low of GBX 224 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.75.
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Company Profile
