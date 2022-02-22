Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on March 21st

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AAS opened at GBX 269.79 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,166.80. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a 12-month low of GBX 224 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

