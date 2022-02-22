Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

