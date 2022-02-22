Acushnet (GOLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOLF opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acushnet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acushnet by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Acushnet by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

